NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China court sentences 11 members of Myanmar-based crime syndicate to death

CHINA NEWS
14 hours ago
A mother holds Chinese flags as she helps her son take a picture on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A mother holds Chinese flags as she helps her son take a picture on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

FILE - Chinese flag. (Reuters)
Tanker carrying 7th sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 cargo berths at China port
CHINA NEWS
13 hours ago
Brian Warpup inspects one of his soybean fields in Warren, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) · Associated Press
Trump's trade battle with China puts US soybean farmers in peril
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 15:49 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Early-morning earthquake injures 7 in northwest China's Gansu province
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 14:57 HKT
The TikTok logo is seen outside the Chinese video app company’s Los Angeles offices on April 4, 2025 in Culver City, California. China said on September 26, 2025 it hoped the United States would provide "open and fair" treatment for TikTok and other Chinese companies investing in the country, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on a proposed deal for a US version of the popular app. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
More questions than answers surround Trump's TikTok deal
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 10:05 HKT
A tree lies toppled by Super Typhoon Ragasa’s fierce winds in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 16:32 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, US official says
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 12:09 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses members of the U.N. Security Council during a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
China leads nations with new climate plans, defying US climate denial
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 11:04 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a United Nations Security Council minesterial meeting on Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP)
Zelensky says China could force Russia to stop Ukraine war
CHINA NEWS
24-09-2025 10:38 HKT
From right to left, Rebecca Wong, PwC China partner, Tang Hei-wai, HKU associate vice-president and Linda Cai
Chinese firms bullish on ASEAN investment despite policy stability concerns, survey finds
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-09-2025 15:37 HKT
Chen Dong. File pic
Asian investors lead renewed foreign interest in Chinese equities, Pictet says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-09-2025 14:09 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:36 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
