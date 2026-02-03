logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Reimagining Chinese classics in theater

ARTS & CULTURE
03-02-2026 08:27 HKT

by

Melody Chan

logo
logo
logo
Taming the Dragon cast. AFTEC
Taming the Dragon cast. AFTEC
Chinese English Theater Performance Literature Classics Play

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Primorsky Krai
3 die in accident of bus carrying Chinese tourists in Russia
WORLD NEWS
22-01-2026 22:00 HKT
The Indian flag flies in front of the new logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 19, 2023. REUTERS
India plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 22:07 HKT
XtalPi
Chinese AI drug discovery firm XtalPi to raise $2.87 billion from zero coupon convertible bonds
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 11:37 HKT
An Oppo logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China February 21, 2019. REUTERS
Chinese smartphone maker Realme set to become an Oppo subbrand
MARKET
07-01-2026 23:14 HKT
Crude oil drips from a valve at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Morichal at the state of Monagas. (AFP)
Chinese refiners expected to replace Venezuelan oil with Iranian crude, traders say
MARKET
07-01-2026 22:22 HKT
Reuters
Chinese AI server leader xFusion hires investment bank in first step toward listing
TECH & STARTUP
07-01-2026 14:42 HKT
One of the two trains involved in a head-on collision connecting Machu Picchu with Ollantaytambo is pictured in Pampacahua, Cusco Department, Peru, on December 30, 2025. (AFP)
Train crash near Peru's Machu Picchu kills one, injures 40 including 4 Chinese nationals
WORLD NEWS
31-12-2025 12:19 HKT
MiniMax
Chinese AI firm MiniMax to launch HK IPO in early January to raise up to US$700 million
MARKET
22-12-2025 19:01 HKT
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket, a methane-liquid oxygen rocket by Chinese company LandSpace, carrying satellites takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, China December 9, 2023. cnsphoto via REUTERS
How LandSpace became SpaceX's biggest Chinese challenger
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 18:08 HKT
Flags of the European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
EU aims to accelerate crackdown on cheap Chinese parcels, FT reports
MARKET
13-11-2025 11:04 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.