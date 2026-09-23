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WORLD

North Korea appears to have tested upgraded hypersonic weapon: analysts

WORLD
1 hour ago
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This picture taken on September 21, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 22, 2026, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 3rd Workshop for Officials in the Propaganda Sector of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
This picture taken on September 21, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 22, 2026, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 3rd Workshop for Officials in the Propaganda Sector of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

North Korea appears to have tested a hypersonic weapon that could evade missile defences and prove hard to track and intercept, analysts told AFP Wednesday.

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South Korea and Japan said Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Sunday, condemning the launches as threats to regional peace and security.

North Korea did not identify the weapon, saying only that its missile bureau had "successfully tested a new type of weapon" in a demonstration of "ultra-modern defence technology".

Analysts said the weapon appeared to be an upgraded version of North Korea's Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 hypersonic short-range ballistic missile.

With a range of 450 to 600 kilometres (around 280-370 miles), the hypersonic missile is "designed to strike key military facilities across the Korean peninsula within an extremely short period of time", Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

Images released by Pyongyang's state media showed leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae watching a screen displaying what appeared to be the missile's flight path, labelled "Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 flight trajectory".

The North Korean leader warned this week that the weapon's advances would give adversaries "an incurable headache and a very cruel and unavoidable blow", according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Despite long-running UN sanctions, North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear-armed state in law, with its leaders repeatedly declaring its atomic arsenal permanent and irreversible.

North Korea has also secured critical backing from Russia alongside its traditional ally China, leaving fewer incentives for it to engage in renewed diplomacy with Washington.

"North Korea may be talking up its own capabilities, but it has clearly reached the point where it can launch weapons of this calibre," Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, told AFP.

"I believe these tests are less about upgrading its own military capabilities than testing weapons produced by its defence industry to meet Russia's wartime demand."

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, North Korea has become a key ally of the Kremlin, sending troops to support Moscow's war effort in return for economic benefits and military technology, analysts say.

Hong Sung-pyo, senior researcher at the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Military Affairs, said that if used against South Korea, the hypersonic weapon would pose a serious threat.

"But a single successful test is not enough to prove its capabilities. If deployed operationally, however, it would be extremely difficult to defend against," he told AFP.

"Because it manoeuvres as it descends during the terminal phase of flight, it is harder to track and intercept than a conventional ballistic missile -- particularly at hypersonic speeds."

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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