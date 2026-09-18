logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Russians begin voting in controlled election as war drags

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP A member of a local electoral commission inspects a polling station ahead of the upcoming election to the Russian State Duma (lower house of Russia's Parliament) in central Moscow on September 17, 2026.
Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP A member of a local electoral commission inspects a polling station ahead of the upcoming election to the Russian State Duma (lower house of Russia's Parliament) in central Moscow on September 17, 2026.

Polling stations opened early Friday in Russia's Far East, kicking off a three-day election that President Vladimir Putin's party is all but guaranteed to win in the fifth year of war with Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It will be Russia's first parliamentary election since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. The conflict has since killed hundreds of thousands.

Only parties that support Putin and the Kremlin's dragging military campaign have been registered to run. Moscow has also organised voting in occupied Ukraine.

While few in Russia doubt Putin's United Russia party will sail to victory again, the vote is an opportunity for the Kremlin to gauge public support for the Ukraine war, the effects of which have hit home more than ever this year.

The vote to renew the 450 seats in the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will run until 1800 GMT on Sunday.

Russia's Kamchatka peninsula and Chukotka -- on the Pacific -- are the first of Russia's 11 time zones to begin voting.

Putin has ruled Russia since New Year's Eve 1999 and his United Russia party has dominated Russian politics since the early 2000s.

Moscow has banned criticism of its Ukraine campaign and the Russian elections, tightly controlled by the Kremlin, are bringing few surprises.

 

- 'Emotionally important to Putin' -

 

United Russia is only facing parties who back most of Putin's policies and the war in Ukraine: the Communist Party, the nationalist LDPR, A Just Russia and New People.

Yabloko, which called for an end to fighting, was barred from running shortly before the vote. One of its main figures, Lev Shlosberg, was imprisoned for criticising the war.

Apostol, a 20-year-old Muscovite, told AFP he "did not see the point" in voting for anyone but United Russia because they will "win anyway".

Tatiana Stanovaya, a France-based Russian political expert, said Putin liked to "compare his political situation" to those in European countries.

"So he can always say, look, we had an election. I benefit from such significant support of Russians," she told AFP.

"So for him it's personally, emotionally, politically very important," she said.

Ahead of the vote, the 73-year-old leader called on Russians to vote to show troops that "behind our fighters stand millions of people" and to demonstrate a "common answer to those who want to weaken Russia."

The war has broken Moscow's ties with the West, which has hit Russia with massive economic sanctions.

 

- New mobilisation? -

 

In the absence of a public debate and with protests banned, the vote will serve as a barometer for the Kremlin of public frustration with the conflict, which has no end in sight.

This year, the war hit ordinary Russians more than ever, with Ukrainian strikes reaching as far as the Urals and Siberia, and causing billions of rubles in damage -- as well as civilian deaths deep inside Russia.

Putin's political opponents have mostly been driven into exile and his main opponent Alexei Navalny -- who once brought thousands to the streets during elections -- died in an Arctic prison in 2024.

Russia's exiled opposition called on anti-Kremlin Russians not to boycott the elections but to vote "against Putin's party", publishing recommendations of who to back in which region.

Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya also called on anti-war Russians to vote at the same time -- at noon on Sunday.

Yabloko, however, disagreed, arguing that it was better not to vote.

"You are suggesting that we once again go, like sheep, dancing to their tune, and vote for those who have caused the deaths of people in Russia and Ukraine?" its chairman Nikolay Rybakov said at a party meeting in Saint Petersburg this week.

Some fear the post-election period in Russia will bring a new military mobilisation, similar to the one in 2022, when Putin called up 300,000 reservists.

That hugely unpopular move led to an exodus of draft-age men out of Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of planning a fresh mobilisation campaign "this autumn", a suggestion Putin has denied.

AFP

Russiansvotingcontrolled electionwar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman hold hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump hopes Iran war nearing end as Houthi-Saudi fighting escalates
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm elections, threatens to attack Pickaxe Mountain
WORLD
10-09-2026 14:29 HKT
Trucks cross in to the United States on the Gordie Howe International bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, Canada and Detroit, Michigan on September 6, 2026. AFP
US to ban Canadian motorcycle, dairy, alcohol imports as trade war sizzles
FINANCE
09-09-2026 11:09 HKT
President advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, speaks during a press conference on the ongoing conflict in Sudan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 25, 2025. REUTERS
UAE building export routes so energy trade is not ‘held hostage’ by U.S.-Iran war
FINANCE
07-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP People walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
WORLD
05-09-2026 15:23 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman crosses as motorists drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Iran war is not a war, US VP Vance says
WORLD
04-09-2026 09:58 HKT
Rubble lies around a damaged house following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, September 2, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran war escalation raises concern over civilian death toll
WORLD
03-09-2026 12:40 HKT
Smoke rises near Beaufort Castle which was captured by Israeli forces, as seen from Marjayoun, southern Lebanon, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war
WORLD
03-09-2026 09:24 HKT
A drone view shows vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Trump aides, fearing a midterm rout, push to keep Iran war 'quiet' for now
WORLD
02-09-2026 18:05 HKT
A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a view shortly before what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says was a U.S. strike on an Iranian military target. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
US pounds Iran, Tehran strikes back at bases in biggest exchange since July
WORLD
02-09-2026 11:26 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
7 hours ago
source: online
Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.