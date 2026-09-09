logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump makes 9/11 about himself, again

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US President Donald Trump claps after speaking during a "Steel Across America" event ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the Ellipse near the White House on September 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump claps after speaking during a "Steel Across America" event ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the Ellipse near the White House on September 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)

In President Donald Trump's telling at a White House event on Tuesday, two firefighters bodily lifted him to safety from a site near an unstable building after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"And I'll never forget," Trump said, "we thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big strong guys -- and I'm not the smallest guy in the world -- they grabbed me under the arm, said, 'Got to get out of here!'" Trump said.

His comments, at an event honoring emergency personnel killed on 9/11, appeared to be a new installment in a constantly evolving narrative that Trump has told over the years about his actions after the attacks.

It's a story that has long featured the New York property tycoon as the hero, with variations on him taking workers down to Ground Zero.

But Trump's version of events is one that US media say is disputed by rescue officials present at the time.

The remarks also come amid a stir about Trump not being present as president in New York for the 25th anniversary of the attacks in which 2,977 people were killed.

Instead of being at the site where Al-Qaeda hijackers rammed planes into the World Trade Center towers, Trump will pay his respects on Friday at the Pentagon in Washington, another target in the attacks.

Trump and the White House have hotly denied reports that he chose the Pentagon because he was not allowed to deliver a speech at the 9/11 memorial.

"This is more Corrupt News, I've been to New York many times over the years, and no one ever speaks, it's a 'solemn ceremony!'" Trump said on his Truth Social network last week.

But it will still place the 80-year-old native New Yorker away from the main focus of the day's commemorative events.

Vice President JD Vance and Trump's four living predecessors -- Democrats Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Republican George W Bush, who was president at the time of the attacks -- are all expected at "Ground Zero."

Later on Friday, Trump is due to fly to Ireland where he will attend the Irish Open golf tournament at his family's golf course over the weekend.

 

- 'More famous than me' -

 

His absence from New York marks a contrast with Trump's usual approach, which has been to put himself at the heart of the 9/11 story.

Two days after the attacks, Trump told reporters that he had been to Ground Zero and had sent 100 workers to the site to help recovery efforts. CNN and the New York Times said people present at the site disputed his account.

In the event on the White House Ellipse on Tuesday, where a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center's South Tower was on display, Trump gave a fresh account of his actions that day.

Trump said it had been a "beautiful morning" and that he had then seen a news alert on television, before looking out of his window "and I saw things that I never want to see again."

He added that he was overseeing a building project and that he "took the whole crew down there right after this happened."

Trump clarified his recollections in a lengthy Truth Social Post Tuesday evening.

"I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers," Trump wrote, in a post accompanied by a video showing answering reporters' questions.

"I was there as soon as the Law allowed," the US president added, as he lashed out at journalists and accused them of spreading "fake news."

At Tuesday's event, Trump meanwhile presented the highest US civilian honor to the family of volunteer firefighter Welles Crowther, who was killed while helping lead people out of the South Tower.

Crowther, an equities trader, became known as the "man in the red bandana" after survivors told stories about a mysterious man wearing one over his nose and mouth.

"The Man in the Red Bandana. He's become more famous than me, I don't like it," Trump said with a chuckle.

AFP

Trump9/11

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ethel Yazza, 67, a member of New Mexico's Santa Clara and Picuris indigenous communities, stands outside a store in this screen grab taken from a video, in Taos, New Mexico, U.S., September 8, 2026. Yazza said she opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of renaming New Mexico "New America". REUTERS/Andrew Hay
New Mexicans deride Trump's 'New America' idea
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump directs GSA to take steps to remove Canadian goods from agency lists
WORLD
7 hours ago
Flowers amongst the names on the North Pool at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
25 years after 9/11, Americans fear domestic extremists more than foreign attacks
WORLD
18 hours ago
An Icelandic flag flutters on a building after Iceland rejected EU accession talks in a close-fought referendum in Reykjavik, Iceland, August 30, 2026. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag
WORLD
23 hours ago
Cargo ships and containers are seen at the container terminal of Nanjing Port, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province early on September 8, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
China's trade booms as focus turns to expected Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
23 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says Canada's Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there
WORLD
08-09-2026 07:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US envoys hope for new Ukraine-Russia talks soon after visits to both capitals
WORLD
07-09-2026 05:41 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran to tackle economic issues, says further attacks will be 'more painful'
WORLD
07-09-2026 05:14 HKT
A model of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch, on the final day of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Judge reinforces order barring immediate work on Trump arch in Washington
WORLD
05-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP People walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
WORLD
05-09-2026 15:23 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.