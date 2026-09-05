Trump grants clemency to 30 people, White House pardon czar says

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Trump plans to break ground on Washington arch without final approval
04-09-2026 12:43 HKT
Trump's White House releases deportation video games
04-09-2026 10:05 HKT
US Treasury issues $1 coin with Trump's face on it
04-09-2026 04:57 HKT
Iran buries victims of reported US wedding attack, fires on Kuwait
04-09-2026 04:46 HKT
US judge blocks Trump's newest order limiting birthright citizenship
04-09-2026 00:59 HKT
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
03-09-2026 17:07 HKT