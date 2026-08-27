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WORLD

List of nationalities of missing tourists in Nepal flood

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Family members check a list of people who were injured following a deadly flash flood, outside a trauma centre of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Monika Malla
Family members check a list of people who were injured following a deadly flash flood, outside a trauma centre of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Monika Malla

More than 400 foreigners were among the 579 tourists missing after a catastrophic flood in the Himalayan nation of Nepal, tourism officials said.

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Here is a list of the nationalities of tourists who have been determined to be missing:

 

INDIA: At least 130 to 133 Indians were reported missing, India's junior foreign minister told news agency ANI.

 

AUSTRALIA: A total of 34 Australians were reported missing and authorities were working with Nepal to locate them, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

 

UNITED STATES: At least 47 U.S. citizens are missing, the Associated Press said, citing a Nepal tourism board spokesperson.

 

BRITAIN: There were 33 British citizens were missing after the disaster, the Associated Press said, citing a Nepal tourism board spokesperson.

 

CANADA: There are 24 Canadians missing, a spokesperson for Nepal's embassy in Canada said.

 

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian embassy in Nepal has lost contact with at least 11 citizens in the affected area, the Malaysian foreign ministry said.

 

SOUTH KOREA: Nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 more were stranded, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said late on ⁠Wednesday.

 

JAPAN: Japan's embassy in Nepal was unable to establish contact with five of its citizens and had requested that a search be conducted to locate them, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on social media website X.

Reuters

nationalitiesmissing touristsNepalflood

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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