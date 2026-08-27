logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan's 'polka dot queen' artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97

WORLD
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation titled "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" during a media preview of her new exhibition at the David Zwirner gallery in New York November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation titled "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" during a media preview of her new exhibition at the David Zwirner gallery in New York November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File

Yayoi Kusama, the acclaimed Japanese avant-garde artist who transformed her hallucinations into works that ranged from vibrant dot-covered paintings and pumpkin sculptures to infinity mirror room installations, has died at the age of 97.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Diminutive and known for sporting a scarlet bob wig later in life, Kusama was candid about her mental health struggles, saying she experienced visions and hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers since childhood.

"I still see hallucinations even now," she told reporters in 2017. "Dots come flying everywhere — on my dress, the floor, things I'm carrying, throughout the house, the ceiling. And I paint them."

People look at an artwork titled 'Dancing Pumpkin' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in Melbourne on June 5, 2025. (AFP)
People look at an artwork titled 'Dancing Pumpkin' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in Melbourne on June 5, 2025. (AFP)
A woman takes photos at an art installation called Dots Obsession - Aspiring to Heaven’s Love by artist Yayoi Kusama’s with her signature polka dots and reflective mirrors in Hong Kong on August 4, 2023. (AFP)
A woman takes photos at an art installation called Dots Obsession - Aspiring to Heaven’s Love by artist Yayoi Kusama’s with her signature polka dots and reflective mirrors in Hong Kong on August 4, 2023. (AFP)
Visitors walk through the installation 'Infinity Mirrored Room – The Hope of the Polka Dots Buried in Infinity Will Eternally Cover the Universe' during the last day of the exhibition 'Yayoi Kusama' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, western Germany (AFP)
Visitors walk through the installation 'Infinity Mirrored Room – The Hope of the Polka Dots Buried in Infinity Will Eternally Cover the Universe' during the last day of the exhibition 'Yayoi Kusama' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, western Germany (AFP)

The "polka dot queen" channelled hallucinations and battles with mental health into vibrant art featuring her trademark dots, nets and infinity motifs over a career spanning decades and continents.

"Throughout an extraordinary lifetime devoted entirely to artistic creation, Kusama pursued an internationally acclaimed career as a pioneering avant-garde artist whose creative practice encompassed visual art, performance, fiction, and poetry," a statement said, announcing her death on August 14.

"She continued to paint until her final days, never setting aside her brush, and continued exploration of forever love and eternal soul," it added.

Born in 1929 to a wealthy and conservative family -- by her account with a domineering mother and philandering father -- Kusama began producing her unique signature art aged 10.

"One day, after seeing a tablecloth with a red flower pattern on a desk, I saw the same red flower pattern all over the ceiling, windows and pillars. It filled the room, and covered my body," she wrote in her autobiography.

After studying art in Japan, Kusama moved to the United States in the late 1950s, and -- encouraged and helped by Georgia O'Keeffe -- quickly made a splash in New York's avant-garde scene.

Despite facing discrimination as not just Japanese but also a woman in a male-dominated scene, she won fame for bold, big paintings and provocative 1960s "happenings" featuring body painting and polka dots.

She also launched a fashion line, established a "Church of Self-Obliteration" and styled herself the "High Priestess of Polka Dots" to officiate at a gay wedding.

Returning to Japan in the 1970s, Kusama checked herself into a Tokyo psychiatric hospital, where she lived -- and worked -- for the rest of her life.

A life-like robot of artist Yayoi Kusama paining a window stands at the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue in New York City on January 13, 2023. (AFP)
A life-like robot of artist Yayoi Kusama paining a window stands at the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue in New York City on January 13, 2023. (AFP)

- 'Self-obliteration' -

Instantly recognisable in her bright red wig and bold spotted outfits, her fame enjoyed a renaissance from the 1980s.

Her infinity rooms, pumpkin sculptures -- including one on Japan's "art island" Naoshima -- and immersive installations still attract crowds and have sold for millions of dollars.

Ai Kono, 50, was on her way from Yokohama to the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo with her 10-year-old daughter Ran on Thursday when they heard the artist had passed away.

"She lived a long and fulfilling life. But I was shocked to see the news. I came because I wanted to show my daughter her unique polka dots and use of colour," Kono told AFP outside the museum.

"As a woman, she was a person of persistence."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, called Kusama a "true visionary who showed us the power of boundless imagination".

"Yayoi Kusama's creativity pushed the art world forward and left behind a brighter, more vibrant world for us all," Cook said on X.

Kusama's company said she died in hospital in Tokyo.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama waves at a photo session during a press preview of her exhibition titled 'My Eternal Soul' at the National Art Center in Tokyo on February 21, 2017. (AFP)
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama waves at a photo session during a press preview of her exhibition titled 'My Eternal Soul' at the National Art Center in Tokyo on February 21, 2017. (AFP)

(Reuters and AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mud covers houses and a road following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
What triggered the catastrophic flood on the Nepal-Tibet border?
WORLD
35 mins ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Nearly 700 AI agents coordinated Hugging Face attack, says report
WORLD
41 mins ago
Family members check a list of people who were injured following a deadly flash flood, outside a trauma centre of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Monika Malla
List of nationalities of missing tourists in Nepal flood
WORLD
1 hour ago
Visitors attend the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at the venue in Ulaanbaatar on August 24, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
World's soils deteriorating while solutions go unused: UN
WORLD
1 hour ago
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is shown in this file photograph during his arrest on March 1, 2003. Accused September 11 plotter Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is likely to be executed after being tried and convicted, White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said on January 31, 2010. The Obama administration has begun looking for places other than the heart of New York City to prosecute Mohammed and four alleged co-conspirators in the face of fierce criticism tied to security and costs. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S.News & World Report
Trial for accused mastermind of 9/11 attacks set for June 2028
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by KARL MONDON / AFP Nicklas Akers (C), senior assistant Attorney General in charge of the Consumer Protection Section of the California Department of Justice, departs the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse after a settlement was announced in the Meta trial, in Oakland, California, on August 26, 2026.
Meta, US states agree $18 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP Residents look at buildings submerged by mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Trishuli Bazar, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.
What scientists know so far about Nepal's deadly floods
WORLD
3 hours ago
Actor Tim Curry attends the 10th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star Tim Curry dead at 80
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP People visit the Dolly Parton exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 26, 2026.
How we might hear new Dolly Parton music in the future
WORLD
4 hours ago
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil sues Discord for $100 mn in child safety case
WORLD
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
20 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
22 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.