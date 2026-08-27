Japan's 'polka dot queen' artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97

Yayoi Kusama, the acclaimed Japanese avant-garde artist who transformed her hallucinations into works that ranged from vibrant dot-covered paintings and pumpkin sculptures to infinity mirror room installations, has died at the age of 97.

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Diminutive and known for sporting a scarlet bob wig later in life, Kusama was candid about her mental health struggles, saying she experienced visions and hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers since childhood.

"I still see hallucinations even now," she told reporters in 2017. "Dots come flying everywhere — on my dress, the floor, things I'm carrying, throughout the house, the ceiling. And I paint them."

People look at an artwork titled 'Dancing Pumpkin' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in Melbourne on June 5, 2025. (AFP)

A woman takes photos at an art installation called Dots Obsession - Aspiring to Heaven’s Love by artist Yayoi Kusama’s with her signature polka dots and reflective mirrors in Hong Kong on August 4, 2023. (AFP)

Visitors walk through the installation 'Infinity Mirrored Room – The Hope of the Polka Dots Buried in Infinity Will Eternally Cover the Universe' during the last day of the exhibition 'Yayoi Kusama' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, western Germany (AFP)

The "polka dot queen" channelled hallucinations and battles with mental health into vibrant art featuring her trademark dots, nets and infinity motifs over a career spanning decades and continents.