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WORLD

IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

WORLD
22 mins ago
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International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi speaks to the media on the sidelines of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl/File Photo
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi speaks to the media on the sidelines of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl/File Photo

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will carry out inspections in Iran soon following an interim peace accord between the United States and Iran, but modalities have yet to be finalised, the agency's chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

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The two sides signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding last week setting out broad agreements in principle to end the war. The interim accord paved the way for 60 days of talks aimed at hammering out thornier details, including issues related to Iran's nuclear program.

"The inspections will indeed take place," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference in Japan, an audio recording of which the IAEA posted online.

"We will be working on the modalities — dates, procedures, places — very soon," he said of discussions with Tehran.

Iran has not let the IAEA, which polices its nuclear programme, return to its most sensitive nuclear sites since the United States and Israel bombed them in June last year.

The IAEA has inspected other sites, but inspections were suspended after the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

 

HIGHLY ENRICHED URANIUM KEY IN TALKS

A central issue in talks is what will happen to Iran's highly enriched uranium, including material enriched to up to 60% purity, a short step from the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

"Paragraph 8 of this memorandum of understanding states explicitly that nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to nuclear material, facilities, will be supervised by the IAEA, in bold letters," Grossi said.

"Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow, or in one week, or in 10 days, it's important but not essential. So this is going to happen. Of course, if they (Iran) want to comply with the agreement. If they don't want (to), it's another matter."

Iran has not informed the IAEA how much of its enriched uranium survived the attacks or where it is. The IAEA estimates Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% before Israel launched the first attack on June 13 of last year. If enriched further, that would be enough for 10 nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick.

Grossi has said the IAEA believes Iran has more than 200 kg of such material stored in a tunnel complex in Isfahan, central Iran, which was attacked but appears not to have been badly damaged.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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