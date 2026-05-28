More Americans going hungry than in pandemic

More Americans are suffering from hunger this year than during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Wednesday.

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A survey asked around 1,200 US household heads in February whether they had to dip into savings or emergency accounts to cover expenses, struggled to find enough food, had children who missed meals, or received food donations or government aid to buy food.

"We find a remarkable increase in food insecurity, particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children," the New York Fed said.

The survey was conducted before the Iran war, which began with US-Israeli attacks on February 28, hiked the price of groceries in the United States to their highest rate since 2023.

More than one third of households told the Fed in February that they had dipped into savings to get by, up from 21.8 percent in June 2020.

That month, the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits peaked at more than 33 million at the height of Covid-19 shutdowns.

The pandemic rattled the global economy and sent shoppers scrambling to empty store shelves, prompting surges in product prices across the board.

Ten percent of households in this year's survey said they did not have enough food or had children missing meals, compared with four percent in June 2020.

More than 15 percent said they had received food donations, up from 10.6 percent.

The New York Fed said that consumers were "pessimistic about their own financial circumstances and outlook."

AFP