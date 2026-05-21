Israeli minister sparks outcry over video of bound flotilla activists

Israel's far-right national security minister posted a video on Wednesday showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground, sparking international condemnation.

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The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.

The video drew swift international uproar and Ben Gvir was criticised by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Captioned "Welcome to Israel", the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the Israeli national anthem can be heard playing in the background.

The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.

Ben Gvir drew the ire of Netanyahu, who said the minister's conduct with the activists was "not in line with Israel's values and norms", adding that authorities would deport the activists "as soon as possible".

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were the national security minister's "despicable actions".

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticised Ben Gvir, saying on X that "no one should be punished for defending humanity" while Belgium and France summoned the Israeli ambassadors in their capitals over what Paris called his "unacceptable actions".

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.

Israeli authorities had said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were en route to Israel, while the Adalah rights group said some had already arrived at Ashdod port and were being held there.

- 'Disgraceful display' -

Israel's foreign minister Saar said Ben Gvir had "knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display -- and not for the first time".

Ben Gvir hit back, saying: "I am proud to be the minister in charge of the organisations that operated today against those supporters of terror."

"Yes, there will be all sorts of pictures that Gideon Saar does not like, but I think they are a great source of pride," he added at parliament.

Non-profit legal group Adalah also criticised Israeli authorities over the video.

"Israel is employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists seeking to confront Israel's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people," the group, whose lawyers went to the detention centre to meet the detainees, said in a statement.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Poland and Turkey also condemned the incident with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney calling the treatment of civilians onboard the flotilla "abominable" and saying the Israeli ambassador would be summoned.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was "appalled and shocked" by the video and demanded the immediate release of the activists, who include the sister of President Catherine Connolly.

- 'Malicious scheme' -

Netanyahu had earlier denounced the flotilla as "a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza".

Hamas, which now controls less than half of Gaza and whose attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 sparked the war in the Palestinian territory, said the footage was evidence of Israeli leaders' "moral depravity and sadism".

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

During the Gaza war, the territory suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.

Two were brought to Israel, detained for several days and then deported.

AFP