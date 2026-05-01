New Princess Diana documentary promises her own words

A new documentary series based on hours of previously unreleased recordings made by Diana, the late Princess of Wales, is in the works, producers announced Thursday.

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"Diana: The Unheard Truth," set for release in 2027 -- 30 years after her death in a Paris car crash -- promises to tell the story of "the people's princess" in her own words.

Using five hours of conversations between Diana and her close confidante, surgeon Dr. James Colthurst, the tapes formed the basis of Andrew Morton's explosive 1992 book "Diana: Her True Story."

"This revelatory three-part docuseries restores authorship of one of the most scrutinized lives in modern history," said a statement released Thursday by Love Monday TV, the production company behind the venture.

It "will change public perception of Diana forever."

"Through the tapes, we come to know a resilient, perceptive, and relatable young woman, finding herself in the brightest of global spotlights, and navigating the challenges with grace, self-awareness, and determination."

Diana's role in Britain's storied monarchy is unparalleled.

The sumptuous 1981 wedding between Diana and the future King Charles III was a global extravaganza of good will.

But what followed quickly degenerated into a tabloid feeding frenzy as cracks appeared in the fairytale, with husband and wife seemingly seeking solace in the arms of others.

Diana's shocking 1997 death in a Paris tunnel in a car speeding away from paparazzi sparked a public backlash in Britain that rocked the monarchy and the media.

The tapes, say producers, are a reminder that things could have turned out differently.

"We hear her infectious humor and twinkling laughter, as she reveals the truth about life inside the most famous family in the world," the statement said.

"But most importantly we hear her dreams for a future that could have been; a new chapter in which Charles goes off into the sunset with (future queen) Camilla, leaving Diana free to carve her own path."

Charles and Camilla, who married in 2005, are wrapping up a state visit to the United States, a visit that is being seen as a chance for London and Washington to move past a difficult few months.

The documentary series will also incorporate the perspectives of Diana's inner circle, including advisers, close friends, her hairdresser, her bodyguard, and one-time royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

AFP