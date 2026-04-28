King Charles arrives at White House for meeting with Trump 

Britain's King Charles arrived at the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, as part of a state visit intended to underscore the importance of unity between the two longtime allies, despite deep divisions over the Iran war.

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Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by the president and first lady Melania Trump for a morning visit to the presidential mansion, after which the king was scheduled to deliver a rare address to Congress at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

The royal couple are on a four-day state visit to the U.S. designed to underscore the ties forged between Britain and its former colony over the 250 years since American independence, an association known in recent decades as the "special relationship".

In his address to members of the House of Representatives and Senate, Charles will steer clear of the political acrimony between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer but underline their countries' shared values as the duty to promote peace, compassion and democracy, while protecting the environment and religious freedom.

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'WAYS TO COME TOGETHER'

A palace source said that, despite the periodic differences in the two countries' relationship, the king will say: "Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together."

The long-planned visit has unfolded against tensions over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, after Trump repeatedly criticized Britain for declining to support the offensive, and after an internal Pentagon email suggested Washington could review its support for Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands.

The king's address will be the second by a British sovereign to the U.S. Congress. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, spoke to both houses in 1991.

It is a central event of the state visit - the most high-profile of Charles' reign so far - and will be followed by a state dinner on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's state dinner will be the first at the White House since Trump had the East Wing torn down to make way for his planned ballroom. The East Wing for decades has been the official entrance for guests arriving for state dinners and other functions, and with the area now a construction zone, they will have to take a different route into the building.

DEEP BONDS

The Congress speech is set to last about 20 minutes, the source said. It will focus on the deep bonds between the two nations and how the alliance can benefit global security and prosperity, but it will also voice some caution about the U.S. going it alone, and refer to NATO and Ukraine.

Trump's administration has repeatedly criticized many of the U.S.-led military alliance's other members for not offering more assistance to U.S. operations against Iran and pressed European countries into sharing more of the financial burden for supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The king will also touch on his pride at having served in the Royal Navy and deep defense, intelligence and security ties, which have been strained by Trump's criticism of Britain's military capabilities.

While written on the advice of the British government, much of the language and tone in the speech comes from Charles himself, the source said.

The British government hopes the visit will shore up the transatlantic relationship by appealing to Trump, a vocal admirer of the British royal family who often calls Charles a "great man".

Charles will also reference the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the royals will be in New York City to commemorate those killed in the attacks of September 11, 2001, and the trip concludes in Virginia on Thursday with the king meeting people involved in conservation, reflecting his long-standing environmental advocacy.

He will then travel to Bermuda.

(Reuters)