logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People watch as a technician works at the site after a deadly collision between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People watch as a technician works at the site after a deadly collision between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia's president ordered an investigation Tuesday after a long-distance train smashed into a stationary commuter train overnight, killing 14 people and injuring dozens.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officials ended a nearly 12-hour rescue effort near Bekasi Timur station, east of the capital Jakarta, which saw crews prying open mangled carriages following the Monday night collision.

"And this morning... it is all finished," Mohammad Syafii, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) told a news conference Tuesday. "I am certain there are no more victims to be found."

One survivor described the terror of being trapped inside a crushed carriage.

"I thought I was going to die," Sausan Sarifah, 29, said from her bed at the RSUD Bekasi hospital where she was admitted with a broken arm and a deep cut to one thigh.

She was on her way home from work on Monday night, she said, when her train stopped at the Bekasi Timur station some 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Jakarta.

"It all happened so fast, in a split second," Sausan recounted.

"There were two announcements from the commuter train. Everyone was ready to get off, and then suddenly there was the sound of the locomotive, really loud," she said.

"There was no time to get out, and everyone ended up piled up inside the train, crushed on top of one another. I don't know how the person underneath me is doing."

She said she had feared suffocating to death in the human pile-up, and worried that some pinned underneath didn't make it.

"Thank God I was on top, so I could be evacuated quickly," said Sausan.

State?owned rail operator KAI said on Tuesday morning that the death toll had risen to 14. Another 84 people required medical treatment, it said, without specifying how many remained hospitalised.

According to Franoto Wibowo, a KAI spokesman, a taxi appears to have clipped the commuter train on a level crossing, causing it to come to a standstill on the tracks, where it was hit.

At the station, chaotic scenes unfolded in the aftermath of the crash, with rescue workers shouting for oxygen tanks as ambulances stood by in a snaking queue, lights flashing.

An AFP reporter at the scene witnessed people being carried out of the wreckage on gurneys and loaded into waiting ambulances as hundreds of bystanders looked on, some seemingly in shock.

The military, fire brigade, the national search and rescue agency, and the Red Cross aided in the massive evacuation effort that followed.

President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday visited hospital patients in Bekasi, offered his condolences to relatives of the deceased, and said he had ordered an "immediate investigation."

He also ordered the construction of an overpass in Bekasi.

"In general, we do see that many railway crossings are not guarded," the president said.
"I have ordered that we immediately repair all these crossings, either by guard posts or by flyovers."

- Rescue efforts -

Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri said the long-distance train had crashed into the last, women-only, carriage of the commuter train.

All the victims were in the commuter train, and all 240-odd passengers on the other train had been evacuated safely, according to Anne Purba, another KAI spokeswoman.

The agency said it would cover all medical expenses for the injured and funeral costs for the deceased.

The collision had caused "significant damage to several train carriages", the Jakarta search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Several people were trapped in the carriages "due to the force of the impact," it added.

The rescue agency would not say Tuesday whether all had been freed.

Eva Chairista, 39, told AFP she had rushed to the RSUD hospital after hearing that her sister-in-law, who she named only as 27-year-old Fira, had been injured in the crash.

She arrived to a frenetic scene of medical triage.

"The doctor told us to be patient, there are many whose condition is worse than my sister-in-law's," she said.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation where buses, trains and even planes are often old and poorly maintained.

The previous major train crash in the Southeast Asian country killed four crew members and injured about two dozen people elsewhere in West Java province in January 2024.

Sixteen people were killed when a commuter train crashed into a minibus on a level crossing in Jakarta in 2015. 

AFP

Updated 1.56pm

Trains collideJakartakilling seveninjuring dozens

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
Sources said at least 20 died. AP
Fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 22 dead
WORLD
09-12-2025 17:42 HKT
Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP Hasudungan A. Sidabalok, head of Jakarta's food resiliency, maritime and agriculture agency (DKPKP), answers AFP's questions during an interview in Jakarta on November 26, 2025.
'God created it to be eaten': Jakarta's dog meat ban divides
WORLD
27-11-2025 16:43 HKT
Indonesian military personnel guard as residents gather near the area after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesian teen's diary and online trail reveal path to Jakarta mosque blasts
WORLD
19-11-2025 14:13 HKT
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Kimmel says his joke was misconstrued, Trump says ABC should fire late-night host
WORLD
47 mins ago
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on April 27, 2026.
Weinstein rape accuser gives emotional testimony at US retrial
WORLD
50 mins ago
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles shows a phone with a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump displaying an image of the alleged suspect in a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the ground after being apprehended on April 25, 2026.
Trump and team renew attacks on adversaries after gala shooting
WORLD
1 hour ago
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Microsoft, OpenAI change terms of deal so startup can court Amazon and others
WORLD
1 hour ago
People queue to enter a federal courthouse on the day of the jury selection for the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion in Oakland, California, U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Elon Musk trial against Sam Altman to reveal OpenAI power struggle, jury is seated
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by SERGEI BULKIN / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2026, shows a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, of Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivering a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, on the sideline of a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva, on February 17, 2026.
Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin
WORLD
3 hours ago
Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice, likeness to ward off AI deepfakes
WORLD
4 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
23 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.