7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan, tsunami warning issued: JMA

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The quake hit at 4:53 pm (0753 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture.
The tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.
(AFP)
A strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan Monday, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).
The quake hit at 4:53 pm (0753 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture.
The tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.
(AFP)
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