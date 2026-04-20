7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan, tsunami warning issued: JMA

A strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan Monday, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The quake hit at 4:53 pm (0753 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture.

The tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.

(AFP)