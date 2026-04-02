Chinese airlines to raise fuel surcharges on domestic flights

Several Chinese airlines, including national carrier Air China, said they will raise their fuel surcharges on domestic flights from Sunday, as the war in the Middle East drives up oil prices globally.

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Air China, China Southern and its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines said in statements that they will increase surcharges on flights of up to 800 kilometres (500 miles) by 60 yuan ($8.70), and 120 yuan for longer flights. Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines also announced fuel surcharge hikes.

International flights will be subject to the system's calculations, according to the statements shared Wednesday.

The move comes as the conflict in the Middle East has sent crude prices soaring, impacting the aviation industry.

The average jet fuel price increased globally to $197 per barrel last week, from $95.5 a month ago, according to data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Many global airlines have implemented fuel surcharges in response to the increase in oil costs.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific ramped up its fuel surcharge on all flights last month as a result of the conflict, while carriers globally have changed flight paths to avoid the war-torn region.

AFP