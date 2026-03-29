logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Protesters rally in London against UK far-right rise

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A placard reading "United Kingdom not Divided Kingdom" is pictured during a march against the far right, organised by the Together Alliance, in central London on March 28, 2026. (AFP)
A placard reading "United Kingdom not Divided Kingdom" is pictured during a march against the far right, organised by the Together Alliance, in central London on March 28, 2026. (AFP)

Tens of thousands of people marched through central London Saturday to protest against the far right, weeks ahead of local elections and six months after Britain saw one of its largest far-right demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organised by hundreds of civic groups, including trade unions, anti-racism campaigners and Muslim representative bodies, Saturday's Together Alliance event was billed as the biggest in UK history to counter right-wing extremism.

A separate pro-Palestinian march had also converged with the main rally.

While organisers claimed half a million had turned out in total, the police gave a figure of around 50,000.

Protesters carrying placards with slogans like "no to racism" and "you cannot divide us" marched from near Marble Arch to Whitehall near the UK parliament for a planned rally featuring various speakers.

They included left-wing politicians like Zack Polanski, leader of the increasingly popular Green Party, singer Billy Bragg and members of English reggae band UB40.

"Days like this are here to send a message... we are unstoppable," Polanski told the event, which appeared to have attracted people of all ages from across Britain.

Student Emily Roth told AFP there was "a global toxic climate and the UK is not fighting it".

"The government is obsessed with immigration but that's not our biggest problem," the 23-year-old said as she walked the route.

The London police, which had promised a "significant policing presence" to ensure various protests passed off safely and lawfully, later said officers had made 25 arrests.

It noted 18 of those followed an alleged protest near the Together Alliance rally in support of Palestine Action, an activist group banned under anti-terror law.

The London force announced earlier this week it would resume such arrests after pausing them in the wake of the High Court last month upholding a challenge against the government ban.

- 'Worried' -

The Together Alliance march followed a rally organised last September by far-right activist Tommy Robinson that drew up to 150,000 people, many of whom draped themselves in English and British flags.

That event was marred on its fringes by what police called "unacceptable violence" which saw clashes with officers that left several of them seriously injured.

Robinson is planning a follow-up rally in mid-May.

Saturday's march also came less than six weeks before voters head to the polls for elections to Scotland's parliament, the devolved assembly in Wales and local councils in London as well as some other parts of England.

Anti-immigration figurehead Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party, which has been leading in national polls for over a year, is predicted to perform well across the contests.

Robert Gadwick, 48, who had travelled from Bath in western England for Saturday's march, said he was "worried" about Reform's rise.

"We've been there with Brexit -- it's all the same lies and yet some people decide to believe it," he told AFP.

"We need to speak the truth... voting for Reform is a vote for more chaos and more uncertainty and we certainly don't need more chaos."

Retiree Rose Batterfield, of central England, echoed the sentiment, saying the "current political climate" concerned her.

"I don't really recognise Labour anymore," she said of the country's centre-left ruling party which has been criticised for shifting to the right.

"The idea that you can implement far-right ideas in order to stop the far right is nonsense."

(AFP)

anti-right wingLondon

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People react as they watch a presentation during “Date My Mate”, a live dating night where friends pitch their single friends, in north London, Britain, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
In London's pubs, love gets a PowerPoint makeover
WORLD
27-03-2026 20:35 HKT
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun attends a press conference in Beijing, China January 7, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China says its plans for new London embassy comply with laws
CHINA
21-01-2026 16:50 HKT
CK Hutchison weighs London, Hong Kong listing of global telco assets, sources say
FINANCE
20-01-2026 21:44 HKT
A person walks past Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of the new Chinese embassy, in London, Britain, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The UK is expected to approve a 'mega' Chinese embassy in London despite objections
CHINA
14-01-2026 16:04 HKT
The Capston: A New Era in Luxury Living at Nine Elms, London
PROPERTY
26-09-2025 09:00 HKT
A person looks at a new mural by anonymous artist Banksy on the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, September 9, 2025. (Reuters)
New Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester to be removed from outside London court
WORLD
09-09-2025 17:07 HKT
Police officers detain a protester during a rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square, in London, Britain, August 9, 2025. (Reuters)
UK police arrest more than 466 at protest for banned Palestine Action group
WORLD
10-08-2025 11:30 HKT
A passenger plane flies over a horse grazing as it makes its landing approach to Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain. (Reuters)
UK airports disrupted by air traffic control issue
WORLD
31-07-2025 00:52 HKT
Rachel Reeves tearing up next to Keir Starmer – coupled with rising government debt – has further fueled investor concerns in the UK.
Is London still a global financial hub? NY-HK dominance leaves UK behind
EDITORIAL
08-07-2025 09:28 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leaves on his way back to the U.S., while trade talks between the U.S. and China continue, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. (Reuters)
US, China reach framework deal to ease export restrictions after high-level talks
WORLD
11-06-2025 08:40 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
(File photo)
KMB suspends driver following navigation error and unusual exchange with passengers
NEWS
20 hours ago
Japan holds first summit on Fuji eruption response, warns of up to 30cm of ash in worst-case scenario
WORLD
26-03-2026 05:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.