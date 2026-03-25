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WORLD

Iran state TV says Tehran rejects US peace plan

WORLD
22 mins ago
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People gather to support Iran's Armed Forces amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran. File photo/Reuters
People gather to support Iran's Armed Forces amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran. File photo/Reuters

Iranian state television, citing an unidentified senior official, said Wednesday that Iran had rejected a peace plan proposed by the United States to end the Middle East war.

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"Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing imposed war," the official said, according to the English language broadcaster Press TV.

"The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion."

There has been no official Iranian statement about the reported peace plan. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led pre-war talks with the United States, has yet to comment.

But Iranian media such as the Mehr and Tasnim agencies have picked up the Press TV report.

Earlier Wednesday, two senior Pakistani officials said that -- in a effort to mediate -- Islamabad had conveyed to Iran a 15-point plan containing US proposals to end the nearly month-long war.

According to the same unidentified Iranian official cited by Press TV, Tehran has put forward its own five conditions for hostilities to end.
These include ending "aggression and assassinations" against the country and its leaders, setting up a robust mechanism guaranteeing that neither Israel nor the United States will resume the war, as well as compensation for the destruction caused, with a view to reconstruction.

Iran's conditions also include a cessation of hostilities on all regional fronts and against all "resistance groups" -- an implicit reference in particular to the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The official is reported as saying Tehran also wants international recognition and guarantees of Iran's rights to exercise its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the key maritime route for global trade at the heart of the current war.

AFP

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