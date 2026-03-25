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Anduril, Palantir developing Golden Dome missile shield's software, source says

WORLD
3 hours ago
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The Anduril signage at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
The Anduril signage at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Anduril and Palantir Technologies are working together to develop software for U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome antimissile shield initiative, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

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The $185 billion Golden Dome missile defense project aims to build a space-based shield capable of intercepting ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles, with hundreds of companies vying for a role in developing the shield.

Anduril and Palantir have been interested in being a part of Golden Dome since its inception. Reuters reported last year that the firms were working with Elon Musk's SpaceX on various parts of the project.

Anduril was also among companies that were awarded half a dozen small Golden Dome contracts in November to build competing missile defense prototypes.

Aalyria Technologies, startup Scale AI and software firm Swoop Technologies are also working on the project, the source added.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the development on Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin, RTX and Northrop Grumman had earlier joined the program as prime contractors.

The price tag for project has increased by $10 billion to $185 billion in a bid to accelerate key space-based capabilities, the program's director said last week. 

Reuters

AndurilPalantirGolden Domemissile shieldsoftware

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