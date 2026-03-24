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WORLD

Torture, hunger, screams: recalling Argentine dictatorship's detentions

WORLD
1 hour ago
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People hold illuminated white scarves as they gather in the Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2026, to attend a vigil one day before the 50th anniversary of the military coup that ushered in the military dictatorship (1976–1983). (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
People hold illuminated white scarves as they gather in the Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2026, to attend a vigil one day before the 50th anniversary of the military coup that ushered in the military dictatorship (1976–1983). (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
TorturehungerscreamsArgentinadictatorshipdetentions

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