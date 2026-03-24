Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, threatens South

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North Korea unveils image of leader's daughter firing pistol
12-03-2026 16:51 HKT
Kim Jong Un vows to boost living standards as he opens rare congress
20-02-2026 18:36 HKT
Kim Jong Un opens hot spring resort and chats with bathers
22-01-2026 01:05 HKT
South Korean leader turns to penguins in bid to meet Kim Jong Un
08-01-2026 14:01 HKT
North Korea's Kim Jong Un attends New Year celebrations with daughter
01-01-2026 13:32 HKT
Trump would 'love' to meet Kim Jong Un again, but no word from North Korea
28-10-2025 19:46 HKT