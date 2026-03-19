Iceland could become EU member in 2028, minister says

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'Bring it on': UK's Labour readies for EU reset fight
18-01-2026 16:39 HKT
EU warns of downward spiral after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland
18-01-2026 12:16 HKT
France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
14-10-2025 07:43 HKT
Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
10-09-2025 06:03 HKT
China retaliates to EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices
06-07-2025 16:25 HKT
EU leaders discuss new US trade proposal as deal clock ticks down
27-06-2025 11:10 HKT
EU mulls 2-euro fee on small parcels
21-05-2025 16:39 HKT