logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Air India technical incidents like fuel leaks hit 14-month high

WORLD
24-02-2026 16:05 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Air Indiatechnical incidentsfuel leaks14-month high

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A full moon is seen shining over NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Sam Lott/NASA via AP)
NASA targets a March launch of the moon rocket after test run reveals fuel leaks
WORLD
03-02-2026 22:22 HKT
Branding for Air India is seen on an exhibitor chalet at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Air India checking fuel switches on its Boeing Dreamliners, memo says
WORLD
03-02-2026 18:22 HKT
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP In this photograph taken on November 8, 2025, Suresh Patni, father of Air India flight AI171 crash victim Akash Patni, offers prayers to his son's portraits at his residence in Ahmedabad.
Grieving families of Air India crash victims await answers
WORLD
12-12-2025 16:40 HKT
Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.
Air India crash still shrouded in mystery six months on
WORLD
12-12-2025 15:27 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Air India admits compliance culture needs overhaul after flying Airbus without permit
WORLD
10-12-2025 18:56 HKT
X@Aviationa2z
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
WORLD
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
An Air India passenger plane flies near houses as it makes its landing approach to Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Air India lobbies to use airspace over China's Xinjiang as financial woes mount
CHINA
19-11-2025 13:49 HKT
Hong Kong to New Delhi flight catches fire after landing, no injuries reported
WORLD
23-07-2025 14:25 HKT
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Air India says no issues found in Boeing 787, Boeing 737 fuel control switches
WORLD
22-07-2025 17:26 HKT
Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
What you need to know about the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash
WORLD
18-06-2025 15:16 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.