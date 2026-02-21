logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Keeping calm and carrying on, the royal family weathers worst crisis in generations

WORLD
21-02-2026 18:13 HKT
logo
logo
logo
FILE - Prince Andrew leaves St. Giles Cathedral after the arrival of the coffin containing the remains of his mother Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
FILE - Prince Andrew leaves St. Giles Cathedral after the arrival of the coffin containing the remains of his mother Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Keeping calm and carrying onroyal familyworst crisisgenerations

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP
Trump wraps up UK state visit with gratitude for his hosts while largely sidestepping tough issues
WORLD
19-09-2025 19:44 HKT
Britain's King Charles III (C) glances while standing beside US President Donald Trump at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the second State Visit of US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP)
After the royal pomp, Trump's state visit turns to politics and a meeting with Starmer
WORLD
18-09-2025 15:50 HKT
Police officers stand on duty at Windsor Castle, on the day of the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the UK, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Latest: Trump visits the UK for a state visit
WORLD
17-09-2025 19:15 HKT
A supporters of US President Donald Trump poses for a photograph outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during US President Donald Trump's second State Visit to the UK. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Trump's UK visit lands AI, pharma and nuclear pledges
WORLD
17-09-2025 18:26 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Viscount Henry Hood, representing Britain's King Charles, as they arrive for their state visit to Britain, at London Stansted Airport near London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
UK rolls out red carpet for Trump, and hopes to avoid red faces
WORLD
17-09-2025 15:14 HKT
A handout image from the UK collective 'Everyone Hates Elon' shows activists unfurling a large photo depicting US President Donald Trump posing with Jeffrey Epstein, on the Long Walk, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on September 15, 2025, ahead of a State visit by the US president. (Photo by Everone Hates Elon / AFP)
Protesters beam Epstein video at UK castle before Trump visit
WORLD
17-09-2025 10:19 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo
Harry and Meghan sign reduced deal with Netflix
WORLD
12-08-2025 12:13 HKT
Cousin of Princes William and Harry found dead at 20
WORLD
22-07-2025 17:20 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry departs after attending the High Court for his appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. (Reuters)
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with royal family amidst court loss and marriage rumors
WORLD
20-05-2025 12:00 HKT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and Donald Trump (R) (AFP)
Trump says three 'very good choices' to lead Iran but refuses to name them
WORLD
1 hour ago
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.