INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media addiction trial

WORLD
18-02-2026 15:23 HKT
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Top News
Read More
Lawyer Paul Schmidt, representing Meta, arrives at court on the day plaintiff Kaley G.M. takes the stand at a trial in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Social media addiction trial takes new turn with therapist's testimony
WORLD
26-02-2026 17:36 HKT
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage as she attends the The World Forum 2026 on the "Future of Democracy, AI/Tech, and Humankind" as part of the "Cinema for Peace" events in Berlin, on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)
Hillary Clinton to testify in US House panel's Epstein probe
WORLD
26-02-2026 13:29 HKT
YouTube vice president of Engineering Cristos Goodrow (L) arrives to Los Angeles Superior Court for the social media trial tasked to determine whether social media giants deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children, in Los Angeles, on February 23, 2026. arrival to court for social media trial (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
YouTube exec says goal was viewer value not addiction
WORLD
24-02-2026 12:39 HKT
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a Los Angeles Superior Court trial in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming kids' mental health through addictive platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 18, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Mona Edwards
Meta's Zuckerberg denies at LA trial that Instagram targets kids
WORLD
19-02-2026 12:23 HKT
Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP. This photo illustration shows a person holding a smartphone bearing the logo of X, formerly known as Twitter, in front of the Indian national flag in Bengaluru on January 15, 2026.
India's tougher AI social media rules spark censorship fears
WORLD
17-02-2026 14:20 HKT
Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta Platforms' Instagram, testifies as part of a trial on what plaintiffs call "social media addiction" in children and young adults, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 11, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Mona Edwards
Instagram chief defends youth mental health decisions at trial
WORLD
12-02-2026 12:51 HKT
The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
YouTube says it is not social media in landmark addiction trial
WORLD
11-02-2026 12:12 HKT
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP Attorneys Phyllis Jones (L) and Paul Schmidt (C), representing Meta, arrive at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Los Angeles on February 9, 2026.
Jury told that Meta, Google 'engineered addiction' at landmark US trial
WORLD
10-02-2026 09:54 HKT
Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Japan taps Meta to help search for abuse of Olympic athletes
WORLD
06-02-2026 18:51 HKT
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for Donald Trump's inauguration as the next President of the United States in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. SHAWN THEW/POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Clintons to testify in Epstein congressional probe later this month, contempt vote on hold
WORLD
04-02-2026 11:00 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
