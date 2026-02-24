YouTube exec says goal was viewer value not addiction

Read More
Social media addiction trial takes new turn with therapist's testimony
26-02-2026 17:36 HKT
YouTube says brief outage fixed
18-02-2026 16:26 HKT
Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media addiction trial
18-02-2026 15:23 HKT
YouTube says it is not social media in landmark addiction trial
11-02-2026 12:12 HKT
Delay in opening of US social media addiction trial
03-02-2026 15:26 HKT
Meta, TikTok and YouTube face landmark trial over youth addiction claims
27-01-2026 17:03 HKT
Oscars telecast to move from ABC to YouTube in 2029
18-12-2025 05:12 HKT
YouTube attacks Australia's world-first social media ban
03-12-2025 10:00 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT