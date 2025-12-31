logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

World racing's moments that mattered in 2025

WORLD RACING
57 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Forever Young edges out Romantic Warrior in the 'Rumble in Riyadh'. Shuhei Okada/Idol Horse
Forever Young edges out Romantic Warrior in the 'Rumble in Riyadh'. Shuhei Okada/Idol Horse

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Read More
Museum Mile. Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Museum Mile, Justin Vista & Crepuscular
WORLD RACING
25-12-2025 16:28 HKT
Regaleira (left) beats Shahryar in last year's G1 Arima Kinen at Nakayama. She is gunning for back-to-back wins on Sunday. Shuhei Okada/idol Horse.
It's Arima Kinen week. Here's what you need to know
WORLD RACING
23-12-2025 18:34 HKT
Kohei Matsuyama celebrates his G1 win aboard Star Anise earlier this month at Hanshin. Shuhei Okada/Idol Horse.
For Japanese jockey Kohei Matsuyama, it’s all about the horse
WORLD RACING
23-12-2025 13:56 HKT
and Admire Quads (left) and Caverizzo (right) in the G2 Daily Hai Nisai Stakes at Kyoto. Idol Horse/@cilkai_horsepic
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Cavallerizzo, Alohi Alii and T O Elvis
WORLD RACING
18-12-2025 15:26 HKT
WRW.
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Voyage Bubble, My Wish and Alankar
WORLD RACING
11-12-2025 17:56 HKT
W Heart Bond (left) wins a thrilling head-to-head duel with Wilson Tesoro. Shuhei Okada/Idol Horse
Soundness issues could curtail W Heart Bond's overseas options
WORLD RACING
07-12-2025 22:27 HKT
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Giavellotto, Docklands and Bella Ballerina
WORLD RACING
06-12-2025 08:48 HKT
Christophe Lemaire (left, Masquerade Ball) and Mickael Barzalona (right, Calandagan) lock hands after the Japan Cup. Shuhei Okada/Idol Horse.
Calandagan restores the Japan Cup’s global spark
WORLD RACING
01-12-2025 20:49 HKT
Christophe Lemaire, Embroidery. Idol Horse/Shuhei Okada
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Embroidery heads to Hong Kong Mile with "great expectations"
WORLD RACING
27-11-2025 20:40 HKT
Jantar Mantar smashes his rivals in the G1 Mile Championship at Kyoto IDOL HORSE
Jantar Mantar dominates G1 Mile Championship but no Hong Kong for Japan's newest superstar
WORLD RACING
23-11-2025 22:36 HKT
File Photo
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing $380,000 damage
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Woman found dead under hydraulic bed in Ngau Tau Kok, Suspect flees to SE Asia
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 01:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.