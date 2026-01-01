WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Diktaean, Billy Loughnane & Joyful News

Read More
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Museum Mile, Justin Vista & Crepuscular
25-12-2025 16:28 HKT
It's Arima Kinen week. Here's what you need to know
23-12-2025 18:34 HKT
For Japanese jockey Kohei Matsuyama, it’s all about the horse
23-12-2025 13:56 HKT
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Cavallerizzo, Alohi Alii and T O Elvis
18-12-2025 15:26 HKT
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Voyage Bubble, My Wish and Alankar
11-12-2025 17:56 HKT
Soundness issues could curtail W Heart Bond's overseas options
07-12-2025 22:27 HKT
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Giavellotto, Docklands and Bella Ballerina
06-12-2025 08:48 HKT
Calandagan restores the Japan Cup’s global spark
01-12-2025 20:49 HKT