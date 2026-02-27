logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

South Korea's Lee to visit Singapore and the Philippines from March 1 to 4

WORLD NEWS
27-02-2026 09:22 HKT
logo
logo
logo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks next to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) during their joint press conference after meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 23, 2026. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks next to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) during their joint press conference after meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 23, 2026. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
South KoreaLeeSingaporePhilippinesMarch

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The city skyline of Incheon is pictured early morning in an aerial view south of Seoul, South Korea, January 21, 2018. REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
South Korea set to finally get a fully functioning Google Maps
WORLD NEWS
27-02-2026 17:36 HKT
A woman holding up her baby is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's birthrate, the world's lowest, rises again amid signs of easing demographic crisis
WORLD NEWS
25-02-2026 16:13 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / YONHAP / AFP This screen grab made from a handout video distributed by the Seoul Central District Court and released by Yonhap shows South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd row, L) attending a sentencing trial on his insurrection charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on February 19, 2026.
South Korea ex-president Yoon appeals insurrection verdict
WORLD NEWS
24-02-2026 16:17 HKT
A view of South Korean and Japanese national flags hoisted ahead of the arrival of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee, at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2023. (Reuters/File)
South Korea protests Japanese event over disputed islands
WORLD NEWS
22-02-2026 14:40 HKT
South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of orchestrating a rebellion when he declared martial law, arrives to attend his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 12, 2025. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Ex-South Korea leader apologises for martial law crisis
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 17:02 HKT
Photo by NOEL CELIS / POOL / AFP This file photo taken on January 30, 2017 shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) listening to Ronald Dela Rosa (R), then-director general of the Philippine National Police (PNP), during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila.
Philippines' Duterte earned global infamy, praise at home
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 15:47 HKT
Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the 117th police anniversary celebration at the national headquarters in Manila on August 8, 2018.
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte faces pre-trial ICC hearing
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 12:17 HKT
A person walks in front of a TV screen broadcasting a news report on the sentencing trial of South Korean former president Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection case, stemming from his short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
What you need to know about trials faced by South Korea's former president Yoon
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 19:34 HKT
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte delivers a statement following her impeachment by the lower house of the Congress, in her office at Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/ File Photo
Fourth impeachment complaint filed against Philippine VP Duterte
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 15:59 HKT
File Photo
Ex-South Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison for insurrection
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 15:02 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.