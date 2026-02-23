logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Israel disqualifies its own bobsleigh team from Winter Olympics after false illness claim

WORLD NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Adam Edelman of Israel, Menachem Chen of Israel, Uri Zisman of Israel, Omer Katz of Israel in action during Heat 1. (Reuters)
Adam Edelman of Israel, Menachem Chen of Israel, Uri Zisman of Israel, Omer Katz of Israel in action during Heat 1. (Reuters)
IsraelbobsleighWinter Games

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 22, 2026. (AFP)
Eileen Gu makes history with Olympic freeski halfpipe gold
SPORTS NEWS
17 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu says US deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 06:28 HKT
Palestinians put out a fire at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 17:01 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP First responders surround a bus that reportedly ran over ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protesting against Israeli army conscription in Jerusalem on January 6, 2026.
'No one to back us': Arab bus drivers in Israel grapple with racist attacks
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 12:29 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Israel has joined Trump's 'Board of Peace,' Netanyahu says
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 04:22 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Previews - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - January 27, 2026 General view of Palazzo del Ghiaccio, which will host the curling competitions ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Olympics-Italy's Winter Games security plan keeps US ICE in advisory role
WORLD NEWS
29-01-2026 18:59 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli police officers pay their respects outside of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, as the body of last Israeli hostage arrives in Tel Aviv on January 26, 2026.
Israel returns remains of last Gaza hostage Ran Gvili
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 15:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israel recovers last hostage body from Gaza, paving way for crossing to open
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 01:47 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he attends a session at the plenum of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's Netanyahu accepts Trump invitation to join 'Board of Peace'
WORLD NEWS
21-01-2026 18:24 HKT
Tokyo Skytree elevator plummets, trapping passengers, stranding tourists
WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
HK to face 95pc humidity with showers and thunderstorms this week
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
(File Photo)
Insurance payout for Wang Fuk Court fire not $1m per flat, clarifies industry body
HONG KONG NEWS
20-02-2026 16:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.