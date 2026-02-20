logo
UN calls for scam centre clampdown amid 'staggering' abuses

WORLD NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, are stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, are stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 14:49 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Daily Iranian newspapers are fronted with the image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other headlines, displayed at a kiosk in Tehran on February 18, 2026.
UN nuclear watchdog chief warns Iran-US talks 'don't have much time'
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 09:37 HKT
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
Allegations in Epstein files may amount to 'crimes against humanity,' UN experts say
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) in Panmunjom on June 30, 2019.
UN aid relief a potential opening for Trump-Kim talks, say analysts
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 13:36 HKT
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz addresses during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy received the draft of a new U.S.-backed plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US plans initial payment towards billions owed to UN-envoy Waltz
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 15:56 HKT
Filipino journalist and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, one of 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners, poses for a portrait in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipina Nobel laureate, Canadian tech pioneer named to UN's AI panel
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 15:58 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference outlining his priorities for 2026 at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
UN chief calls New START expiration 'grave moment'
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 11:40 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a screen as he speaks during a press conference outlining his priorities for 2026 at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Guterres warns of UN's 'imminent financial collapse'
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 13:07 HKT
Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP
Lula, Macron push for stronger UN to face Trump 'Board of Peace'
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 12:50 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump sits with Argentina's President Javier Milei, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and others during a charter announcement for Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
WORLD NEWS
22-01-2026 22:05 HKT
Identical numbers on two computer-generated Mark Six tickets show up ahead of record $200m Snowball draw
HONG KONG NEWS
19-02-2026 20:30 HKT
(File Photo)
Insurance payout for Wang Fuk Court fire not $1m per flat, clarifies industry body
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
logo
(Video) Sneaker thief targets Leung King Estate gathering, steals over $5,000 worth of shoes
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
