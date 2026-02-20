logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Epstein estate agrees to $35 million settlement in victim class action

WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
Epsteinestate$35 millionsettlementvictimclass action

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
As European heads roll from Epstein links, US fallout muted
WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo
New Mexico reopens investigation of Epstein ranch
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew in historic blow to royal family
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 21:30 HKT
An undated photo at an undisclosed location released by the US Justice Department on January 30 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files shows British former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. (right, AFP)
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 19:14 HKT
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Drone Base
New Mexico probes allegation of bodies buried near Epstein ranch
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 13:17 HKT
The exterior of the Grand Hyatt hotel is pictured during dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Hyatt hotel chain executive steps down after Epstein ties exposed
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 15:28 HKT
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage as she attends the The World Forum 2026 on the "Future of Democracy, AI/Tech, and Humankind" as part of the "Cinema for Peace" events in Berlin, on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)
Hillary Clinton slams Epstein 'cover-up', calls for public testimony
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 13:16 HKT
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Drone Base
New Mexico approves comprehensive probe of Epstein's Zorro Ranch
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 10:22 HKT
A sign for the Malakoff Independent School District is displayed in Malakoff, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Kendria LaFleur)
Some US schools cancel class pictures after online claims surrounding Epstein
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 11:39 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, speaks during an event to unveil the TrumpRx drug discount site, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, documents show
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 12:59 HKT
Identical numbers on two computer-generated Mark Six tickets show up ahead of record $200m Snowball draw
HONG KONG NEWS
19-02-2026 20:30 HKT
(File Photo)
Insurance payout for Wang Fuk Court fire not $1m per flat, clarifies industry body
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
logo
(Video) Sneaker thief targets Leung King Estate gathering, steals over $5,000 worth of shoes
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.