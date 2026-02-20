Trump warns Iran of 'bad things' if no deal made, sets deadline of 10-15 days

Read More
Trump kicks off his 'Board of Peace,' with eye on Gaza and beyond
19-02-2026 12:54 HKT
In new flip, Trump attacks UK on base deal as US mulls Iran attack
19-02-2026 10:42 HKT
UN nuclear watchdog chief warns Iran-US talks 'don't have much time'
19-02-2026 09:37 HKT
White House tells Iran to do deal as Trump hints at US strikes
19-02-2026 07:10 HKT
Iran upbeat after US talks but Vance says 'red lines' not met
18-02-2026 10:43 HKT
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Trump exerting undue pressure on him
18-02-2026 10:28 HKT