logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Katy Perry, other celebrities urge citizen action after Minnesota shootings

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Katy Perrycelebritiescitizen actionMinnesotashootings

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Celebrities and top officials join runners at HK Marathon 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
18-01-2026 13:52 HKT
Photo by BING GUAN / AFP A Salem Police Department cruiser is parked outside the storage facility where the suspect behind the mass shooting at Brown University was found dead, in Salem, New Hampshire, on December 19, 2025.
US suspends green card lottery after Brown, MIT professor shootings
WORLD NEWS
19-12-2025 18:11 HKT
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go public with their romance following months of speculation
WORLD NEWS
07-12-2025 18:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau's ex-wife breaks silence on his romance with Katy Perry
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 05:03 HKT
Photos show Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as couple
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 01:01 HKT
The logo of Chinese-owned mobile application Xiaohongshu. (AFP)
Xiaohongshu app penalized by cyberspace authority over hyping celebrities content
CHINA NEWS
11-09-2025 14:10 HKT
A tow truck arrives on the scene to remove a vehicle associated with 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, U.S., June 15, 2025. (Reuters)
Suspect in custody after shooting Minnesota lawmakers while posing as officer, ABC News says
WORLD NEWS
16-06-2025 11:08 HKT
Singer Katy Perry performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, founded by Britain's Prince Harry, at BC Place stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight
INTERNATIONAL SHOWBIZ
14-04-2025 14:30 HKT
PMD (plastic packaging, metal packaging, drinks cartons) waste is seen at Indaver Plastics Recycling (IPR) plant in Willebroek, Belgium March 14, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Health threat of global plastics projected to soar
WORLD NEWS
22 mins ago
Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist survivors who were aboard the MV Trisha Kerstin 3, which capsized around the waters of Baluk-baluk Island, Basilan, Philippines, January 26, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue efforts under way after Philippine ferry sinks, leaving 18 dead
WORLD NEWS
57 mins ago
(File photo)
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
When $100,000 a month isn’t enough: banker’s spending breakdown fuels online debate
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
Four Hong Kong defendants convicted of fraud in first illegal short-selling case prosecuted as fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.