Citigroup sued by former executive who says it mishandled sexual harassment

Read More
Citigroup profit hit by Russia charge as dealmaking and services shine
14-01-2026 21:41 HKT
Shell sued in UK over 2021 Philippines typhoon: NGOs
11-12-2025 10:00 HKT
TSMC files lawsuit against former executive on security concerns
25-11-2025 18:27 HKT
'Shut your mouth': Low-paid women still waiting for their #MeToo
25-09-2025 15:14 HKT
Google must pay $425 million in class action over privacy, jury rules
04-09-2025 10:10 HKT
ADB dials down Hong Kong growth forecast to 2pc
23-07-2025 18:18 HKT
Mainland chain Green Tea secures $680m in margin financing
08-05-2025 16:37 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT