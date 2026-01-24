logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Zelensky says security guarantees document from US is 100% ready

WORLD NEWS
6 mins ago
ZelenskyTrumpUkraine-Russia War

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump threatens Canada with 100pc tariff over pending trade deal with China
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
Photo by CLAUS FISKER / SCANPIX DENMARK / AFP The coffins of two Danish soldiers killed in a suicide attack in Gereshk, Afghanistan, last week, are carried out of a military tranport plane upon its arrival at the Skrydstrup Airport in Jutland, Denmark on March 23, 2008.
UK PM slams Trump for saying NATO troops avoided Afghan front line
WORLD NEWS
24-01-2026 16:49 HKT
Light glows from homes along the shore as the sun sets over the coastline in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 23, 2026.An Air Greenland aircraft rolls along the runway after landing at Nuuk Airport, Greenland, on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Greenland, Denmark set aside troubled history to face down Trump
WORLD NEWS
24-01-2026 11:11 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a reception with business leaders at the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump revokes Canada's invitation to join Board of Peace
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 18:54 HKT
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after returning to the White House on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP).
Carney answers Trump: 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 18:46 HKT
Iranian women walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says US 'armada' heading toward Iran
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 12:06 HKT
A person displays a Greenlandic flag, as people protest in front of the U.S. consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Trump touts 'total access' Greenland deal as NATO asks allies to step up
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 11:49 HKT
TikTok clinches deal for new US joint venture to avoid American ban
TECH & STARTUP
23-01-2026 10:27 HKT
A woman holds a Venezuelan flag as people gather outside the U.S. Capitol during Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's meeting with U.S. senators, following an earlier meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Bid to rein in Trump's Venezuela war powers fails in US House
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 10:13 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump's bruised hand, as he attends a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump attributes new bruise on hand to aspirin consumption
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 10:01 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
PolyU professor said to have received expensive gifts from student
HONG KONG NEWS
23-01-2026 19:44 HKT
