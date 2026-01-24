Zelensky says security guarantees document from US is 100% ready

Read More
UK PM slams Trump for saying NATO troops avoided Afghan front line
24-01-2026 16:49 HKT
Greenland, Denmark set aside troubled history to face down Trump
24-01-2026 11:11 HKT
Trump revokes Canada's invitation to join Board of Peace
23-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Carney answers Trump: 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
23-01-2026 18:46 HKT
Trump says US 'armada' heading toward Iran
23-01-2026 12:06 HKT
Bid to rein in Trump's Venezuela war powers fails in US House
23-01-2026 10:13 HKT
Trump attributes new bruise on hand to aspirin consumption
23-01-2026 10:01 HKT
PolyU professor said to have received expensive gifts from student
23-01-2026 19:44 HKT