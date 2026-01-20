ASEAN will not certify Myanmar election or send observers, Malaysia says

Read More
Malaysia to take legal action against X over Grok AI concerns
13-01-2026 17:12 HKT
Why is Myanmar's junta holding an election during a civil war?
13-01-2026 15:53 HKT
Japan PM Takaichi may call early election, coalition partner says
11-01-2026 12:34 HKT
Myanmar junta says to release over 6,000 prisoners in annual amnesty
04-01-2026 15:11 HKT
Tepid early turnout in Myanmar election as junta touts stability
28-12-2025 18:13 HKT
Myanmar junta stages election after five years of civil war
28-12-2025 13:04 HKT
Disputed Myanmar election wins China's vote of confidence
23-12-2025 12:51 HKT
Malaysia seizes $375 mn in drugs after busting sydicate
20-12-2025 18:17 HKT
Myanmar junta seeks to prosecute hundreds for election 'disruption'
17-12-2025 14:18 HKT
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT