logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Large crowds expected for 'Hands off Greenland' protests

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO / AFP. The Danish flag flies form the deck of the HDMS Knud Rasmussen Royal Danish Navy patrol vessel, moored at the harbour in Nuuk, Greenland on January 16, 2026.
Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO / AFP. The Danish flag flies form the deck of the HDMS Knud Rasmussen Royal Danish Navy patrol vessel, moored at the harbour in Nuuk, Greenland on January 16, 2026.
Large crowdsgreenland'Hands off Greenland'protests

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Members of the Iranian police stand guard at a protest in front of the British embassy following anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran, January 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000, rights group says
WORLD NEWS
31 mins ago
In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)
A timeline of how the protests in Iran unfolded and the crackdown that followed
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo
As Trump turns screws, how long can Europe play nice?
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 12:09 HKT
FILE -A student looks at Iran's domestically built centrifuges in an exhibition of the country's nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
What to know about protests in Iran as the government halts the internet
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 20:50 HKT
Iranian demonstrators gather in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency's value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran minister says 'there is no plan for hanging' when asked about protests
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 09:08 HKT
Flames engulf cars following unrest sparked by dire economic conditions, in a place given as Isfahan, Iran, January 9, 2026, in this screengrab from Iran's state media broadcast footage. IRIB via WANA(West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Death toll from Iran approaches 2,600, rights group reports
WORLD NEWS
14-01-2026 20:42 HKT
Protesters march on a bridge in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 29, 2025. (Fars News Agency via AP, File)
People inside Iran describe heavy security and scattered damage in first calls to outside world
WORLD NEWS
13-01-2026 16:05 HKT
CAPSAT military unit commander Col. Michael Randrianirina announces to protesters that the armed forces are taking control of the country in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
What to know about the events leading up to Madagascar's military coup
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 14:57 HKT
Crowds gather in front of the Moroccan Parliament headquarters in Rabat on October 10, 2025, as the King prepares to chair the opening of the 1st session of 5th legislative year. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)
Morocco king calls for social reforms amid youth-led protests
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 17:15 HKT
Police officers detain a protester, during a mass demonstration organised by Defend our Juries, against the British government's ban on Palestine Action, in London, Britain, October 4, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK's Starmer condemns pro-Palestinian protests on Oct 7 anniversary
WORLD NEWS
07-10-2025 19:30 HKT
Mother of slain Tuen Mun knife suspect questions police use of two shots
HONG KONG NEWS
16-01-2026 15:07 HKT
(File Photo)
Chow Yun-fat set to run 10km at Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
15-01-2026 20:48 HKT
logo
(Video) Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Tuen Mun plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
15-01-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.