NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US announces 'large-scale' strikes against IS in Syria

WORLD NEWS
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Screen grab from video released by the US Central Command shows images of "large-scale" strikes carried out by US and allied forces against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria earlier in the day in response to an attack last month that left three Americans dead, the US military says. (AFP)
Screen grab from video released by the US Central Command shows images of "large-scale" strikes carried out by US and allied forces against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria earlier in the day in response to an attack last month that left three Americans dead, the US military says. (AFP)
SyriaUSISIslamic State

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Singapore's Senior Minister raises concerns over US unilateral acts and regional stability
WORLD NEWS
09-01-2026 00:48 HKT
US third-quarter productivity rises at fastest pace in two years
MARKET
08-01-2026 22:48 HKT
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright and U.S. President Donald Trump look on during an event at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 6, 2025. REUTERS
US, China can balance roles in Venezuela, US energy chief says
MARKET
08-01-2026 22:26 HKT
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
US oil companies say they need guarantees to invest in Venezuela, FT reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 11:17 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signs an executive order recommending loosening the federal regulations on marijuana, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US exempts some foreign-made drones from Trump import ban on new models
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 11:05 HKT
Chevron logo at the Chevron building in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 19, 2025. REUTERS
Chevron in talks with US for expanded Venezuela oil license, sources say
MARKET
08-01-2026 10:22 HKT
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. (Reuters)
US tries to seize Russian-flagged tanker linked to Venezuela
MARKET
07-01-2026 23:00 HKT
A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside of a business on October 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Due to the U.S. Government shutdown the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing September's employment data. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US private payrolls rebound less than expected in November
MARKET
07-01-2026 21:54 HKT
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS
US tariffs that are at risk of court-ordered refunds exceed US$133.5 billion
MARKET
07-01-2026 14:59 HKT
A flame burning natural gas is seen at an heavy-crude treatment plant operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Cabrutica at the state of Anzoategui April 16, 2015. Picture taken on April 16, 2015. REUTERS
Venezuela to export US$2 billion worth of oil to US in deal with Washington
MARKET
07-01-2026 10:19 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court on-site residential redevelopment ruled out as impractical
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
Ta Kwu Ling records -1.2°C as frost blankets cars and farmland
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 14:08 HKT
