Trump says does not back recognizing Somaliland after ally Israel: NY Post

Read More
Trump's AI hiring campaign draws interest from 25,000 hopefuls
24-12-2025 10:23 HKT
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for national security'
24-12-2025 04:30 HKT
Release of Epstein files risks ruining reputations: Trump
23-12-2025 15:39 HKT
Trump says it would be 'smart' for Venezuela's Maduro to leave power
23-12-2025 13:15 HKT
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'
23-12-2025 10:18 HKT
Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash
23-12-2025 01:16 HKT
Tinted windows for 'southbound cars' spark calls to update HK law
26-12-2025 01:38 HKT