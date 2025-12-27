logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Trump says does not back recognizing Somaliland after ally Israel: NY Post

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The general view of the city of Hargeisa, capital and largest city of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland. (AFP)
The general view of the city of Hargeisa, capital and largest city of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland. (AFP)
SomalilandIsraelTrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign of AI at the expo of the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Tongxiang city, Zhejiang province, China November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Trump's AI hiring campaign draws interest from 25,000 hopefuls
TECH & STARTUP
24-12-2025 10:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for national security'
WORLD NEWS
24-12-2025 04:30 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one
WORLD NEWS
24-12-2025 01:00 HKT
This photo illustration taken in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2025 shows photographs, including of former US president Bill Clinton, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson and Ghislaine Maxwell, after the US Justice Department began releasing the long-awaited records from the investigation into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Release of Epstein files risks ruining reputations: Trump
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 15:39 HKT
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures, as he joins his supporters during a march to commemorate the Battle of Santa Ines, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
Trump says it would be 'smart' for Venezuela's Maduro to leave power
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 13:15 HKT
A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
Trump pulls 30 envoys in “America First” push, critics say it weakens US abroad
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 11:58 HKT
A rendering of 'Trump Class' USS Defiant is displayed, on the day U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about the Navy's "Golden Fleet", at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 22, 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak
Trump unveils 'Trump-class' battleships, pressures defense contractors on overruns
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 10:48 HKT
A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 10:18 HKT
The U.S. flag flies outside their consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
Trump says US needs Greenland for security, taps envoy to “lead the charge”
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 09:38 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland. AP
Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 01:16 HKT
Tinted windows for 'southbound cars' spark calls to update HK law
HONG KONG NEWS
26-12-2025 01:38 HKT
HK probes mainland driver for using unauthorized autopilot on first day of cross-border scheme
HONG KONG NEWS
26-12-2025 11:41 HKT
(File Photo)
HK's Mirs Bay named National Outstanding Beautiful Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.