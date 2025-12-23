logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Special counsel indicts former S. Korean president Yoon over funds law

WORLD NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
South Korea former president Yoon Suk Yeol. AP
South Korea former president Yoon Suk Yeol. AP
South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol Kim Keon-hee

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP In this photo taken in Gwangju on December 14, 2025, Lee Hyo-eun sits next to a photo of her three children, including her daugher Ye-won, who died along with 178 others in the Jeju Air Flight 2216 plane crash on December 29, 2024.
Families want answers a year after South Korea's deadliest plane crash
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 14:53 HKT
Kim Sang-hwan, top center, chief justice of the Constitutional Court and the court&#x27;s other justices attend a hearing to deliver a verdict on impeached police chief Cho Ji-ho at the court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Kim Sung-min/Yonhap via AP)
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes police chief over martial law involvement
WORLD NEWS
18-12-2025 18:01 HKT
File photo
South Korean contractors on Taiwan submarines jailed for leaking documents
CHINA NEWS
17-12-2025 17:16 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on Dec 9, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Hollie Adams)
South Korea nominee for media commission to seek social media curbs for teens
WORLD NEWS
16-12-2025 10:45 HKT
Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
South Korea exam chief resigns after tests dubbed too hard
WORLD NEWS
12-12-2025 14:10 HKT
South Korea's former acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a press conference to announce a presidential bid at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on May 2, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)
South Korea's ex-acting leader indicted over former president's martial law imposition
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 20:25 HKT
South Korean flag in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Jail term for South Korea sex abuse ring boss upped to 47 years
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 18:17 HKT
File photo showing Rep. Chun Jae-soo of the ruling Democratic Party, who was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung on June 23, 2025 - Yonhap
South Korea minister offers to quit amid allegations of Unification Church payments
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 10:26 HKT
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok speaks during a policy meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Lee Jeong-hoon/Yonhap via AP)
South Korea to require advertisers to label AI-generated ads
WORLD NEWS
10-12-2025 17:10 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A general view shows the logo of South Korean online delivery service Coupang, at a building housing the company's headquarters in Seoul on December 9, 2025.
South Korea police raid e-commerce giant Coupang over data leak
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 13:14 HKT
MTR announces ban on electric mobility devices starting Jan 1
HONG KONG NEWS
23-12-2025 20:07 HKT
Six arrested over credit card theft in Wan Chai bars
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK tourist killed in Kanas ski resort avalanche in Xinjiang
HONG KONG NEWS
23-12-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.