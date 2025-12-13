logo
NEWS
WORLD NEWS

'Don't use them': Tanning beds triple skin cancer risk, study finds

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
This handout picture taken on November 20, 2025 and obtained on December 12, 2025 from the Northwestern University shows Heidi Tarr, who was diagnosed with the common skin cancer melanoma years after regularly using a tanning bed, being examined by dermatologist Pedram Gerami at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, United States, earlier this year. (Photo by Ben Schamisso / NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY-UNIVERSITY OF AMSTERDAM / AFP)
This handout picture taken on November 20, 2025 and obtained on December 12, 2025 from the Northwestern University shows Heidi Tarr, who was diagnosed with the common skin cancer melanoma years after regularly using a tanning bed, being examined by dermatologist Pedram Gerami at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, United States, earlier this year. (Photo by Ben Schamisso / NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY-UNIVERSITY OF AMSTERDAM / AFP)
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX insider share sale sets $800 billion valuation as it prepares to go public
WORLD NEWS
46 mins ago
FILE - Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Justice Department faces hurdle in seeking case against Comey as judge finds constitutional problems
WORLD NEWS
50 mins ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff speaks to members of the media, in Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
US envoy Witkoff will travel to Berlin to meet with Zelenskiy and European leaders
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Photo by HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP. This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows Microsoft co-founder and US philanthropist Bill Gates in a framed photo hanging on the wall in a living space with several other photos visible with the identities of individuals redacted.
Democrats release new cache of Epstein photos
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Air Force One taxis on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 14, 2023. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo
US president's new Air Force One jet from Boeing delayed again
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embraces a soldier during a welcoming ceremony for members of the 528th Engineer Regiment after they returned from an overseas mission, at the April 25 Cultural and Tourism Center in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 12, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 13, 2025. REUTERS/KCNA KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says
WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Singapore gazettes Lee Kuan Yew’s Oxley Road home as National Monument despite family objection
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Visitors take souvenir photos next to a bear warning sign at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan bear victim's watch shows last movements
WORLD NEWS
18 hours ago
A movie promotional flyer of the feature film "Black Box Diaries," by journalist and director Shiori Ito, is displayed at a movie theater in Tokyo on December 12, 2025. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Oscar-nominated #MeToo film finally screened in Japan
WORLD NEWS
18 hours ago
Photo by LISE ÅSERUD / NTB / AFP Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado shows her picture on display during the opening of the official Peace Prize exhibition at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2025.
Dark, wet, choppy: Machado's secret sea escape from Venezuela
WORLD NEWS
18 hours ago
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
Rebuilding Wang Fuk Court ‘not ideal’ as housing expert urges use of existing HOS flats
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 14:02 HKT
Meat patty rice madness: Yuen Long cha chaan teng owner stressed despite sudden rush
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 16:12 HKT
