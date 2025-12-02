Rich art: French pastry chefs auction chocolate sculptures

Read More
Synchronised steps: Japan walking art tradition marches on
28-11-2025 19:42 HKT
Something for moi? Miss Piggy's shoes go under the hammer
20-11-2025 16:09 HKT
Klimt portrait becomes second most expensive artwork sold at auction
19-11-2025 15:51 HKT
Auction of world's largest Mars meteorite sparks ownership debate
13-08-2025 16:16 HKT
Hong Kong's new business advantages in spotlight
30-07-2025 18:00 HKT
Hong Kong’s cultural evolution: why art appreciation matters
23-07-2025 09:58 HKT
French PM proposes cutting national holidays to cut debt
16-07-2025 19:39 HKT
French flair and the art of jewelry design
11-07-2025 11:00 HKT