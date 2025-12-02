Rich art: French pastry chefs auction chocolate sculptures

An employee stands by a chocolate pastry made by France's pastry chef Jerome de Oliveira displayed on November 28, 2025 in Paris three days ahead of an auction of 25 grands chefs pastries for the benefit of the BAB Charity association, which works for the well-being and development of children with leukaemia who are hospitalised at the Armand Trousseau Hospital in Paris. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)