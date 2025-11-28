logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Epic tales and star power: How Tollywood is reshaping Indian cinema

WORLD NEWS
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors walk past the set of Bahubali in Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Visitors walk past the set of Bahubali in Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Epic talesstar powerTollywoodindiaIndian cinema

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
India lodges strong protest with China over detention of Indian woman
CHINA NEWS
26-11-2025 15:12 HKT
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP Young activist India's Dev Karan poses on the eve of the Young Activists Summit award ceremony at the UN in Geneva, on November 19, 2025.
Teen saving India's ponds says everyone can be a leader
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 11:03 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP Rapid action force personnel stand guard near the blast site, after an explosion in the Red Fort area in the old quarters of Delhi, on November 12, 2025.
What we know about deadly Delhi car blast
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 17:40 HKT
Photo by - / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB) / AFP This handout photograph taken on November 12, 2025 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the victims injured in an explosion near the Red Fort, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi.
Indian police carry out sweeping raids in Kashmir
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 15:05 HKT
A security personnel stands guard at a closed market area near the site of an explosion, near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police detain suspects in Kashmir after deadly New Delhi car blast
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 20:48 HKT
Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi police says car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 09:19 HKT
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's top court says Air India crash report does not insinuate anything against pilot
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 19:31 HKT
About 2.61 million oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Millions of Indians celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 16:14 HKT
Rescued elephants eat fuits and vegetables at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center, run by a non-governmental organisation, ahead of the World Elephant Day, in the northern town of Mathura, India, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
Jumbo drop in estimates of India elephant population
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 18:27 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, India, October 8, 2025. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
UK PM Starmer seeks quick implementation of India trade deal to build business ties
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 19:31 HKT
Tai Po fire death toll rises to 128
BREAKING NEWS
12 hours ago
Teen girl, grandma, uncle missing; last text says fire 'spreading to us'
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Friends mourn firefighter killed in Tai Po five-alarm blaze
HONG KONG NEWS
27-11-2025 03:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.