logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Space forecasters say severe solar storms could hit Earth and trigger auroras

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the night sky off Lake Michigan and the St. Joseph Lighthouse, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the night sky off Lake Michigan and the St. Joseph Lighthouse, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)
Space forecastersspacesolar stormsEarthauroras

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari
Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 11:05 HKT
Astronauts for China's Shenzhou-21 space mission Zhang Hongzhang (L), Commander Zhang Lu (C) and Wu Fei (R) attend a press conference a day before the launch of the mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in northwest China on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
China to send youngest astronaut, mice on space mission this week
CHINA NEWS
30-10-2025 11:30 HKT
Four HK Student proposals could be carried aboard China’s space station
HONG KONG NEWS
22-09-2025 13:34 HKT
Tony Lo concedes that he did not expect such swift gains when he purchased the property. SING TAO
Former Midland IC&I executive director flips freshly bought shop space for 60pc profit in less than a month
HK PROPERTIES
01-09-2025 18:28 HKT
A fireball streaks across the sky, as seen from Kumamoto, Kyushu, Japan, on Aug 19, 2025, in this screengrab from a dashcam video obtained from social media. (Image: MARUPEKE/@MARUBATU7/via Reuters)
Fireball lights up Japanese skies
WORLD NEWS
20-08-2025 18:08 HKT
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 crew members, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, Pilot Mike Fincke of U.S., Commander Zena Cardman of U.S., and Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui of Japan's JAXA, walk from the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center for transport to Launch Complex 39A ahead of their launch to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
US, Russian space chiefs talk moon, ISS cooperation in rare Florida meeting
WORLD NEWS
01-08-2025 11:14 HKT
ACGHK set to thrill fans with expanded space and 788 booths
HONG KONG NEWS
24-07-2025 20:07 HKT
This photo provided by NASA on July 15, 2025 taken by Parker Solar Probe’s WISPR instrument during its record-breaking flyby of the Sun on December 25, 2024, shows the solar wind racing out from the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona. (Photo by Handout / NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab / AFP)
Skimming the Sun, probe sheds light on space weather threats
WORLD NEWS
16-07-2025 14:49 HKT
A view of the Kestrel I Suborbital Launch Vehicle, operated by AtSpace, sister company of Taiwanese rocket startup TiSpace, at an AtSpace facility in Willawong, Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2024. tiSPACE/AtSpace/Handout via REUTERS
Taiwanese rocket fails to achieve Japan's first foreign launch
CHINA NEWS
12-07-2025 15:04 HKT
Lawson to lease parking spaces for car camping
TRAVEL & LEISURE
09-07-2025 15:22 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 14:13 HKT
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
source: online video
Two South Asian students held over Cheung Sha Wan robbery attempt
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.