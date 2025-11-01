logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Scientists try to prove link between Amazon gold mining and disabilities in babies

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Edinizia Karo Munduruku poses for a picture with her daughter Ewayne Yoto, during a mission by researchers from the Brazilian public health institute Fiocruz to investigate health disorders among Munduruku Indigenous people that are potentially linked to mercury contamination caused by illegal gold mining, in Sai Cinza village, in the municipality of Jacareacanga, Para state, Brazil February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machad
Edinizia Karo Munduruku poses for a picture with her daughter Ewayne Yoto, during a mission by researchers from the Brazilian public health institute Fiocruz to investigate health disorders among Munduruku Indigenous people that are potentially linked to mercury contamination caused by illegal gold mining, in Sai Cinza village, in the municipality of Jacareacanga, Para state, Brazil February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machad
ScientistsAmazongold miningdisabilitiesbabies

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Amazon to invest $5 billion in South Korea AI data centres
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 13:28 HKT
The logo of Amazon is pictured at the company logistics center in Carquefou near Nantes, France, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Amazon to cut 30,000 office jobs: media reports
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 13:53 HKT
Drivers walk to the vehicles for their delivery shifts at Amazon’s DUR3 Delivery Station in Milpitas, California on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Laure Andrillon / AFP)
Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers
WORLD NEWS
23-10-2025 14:29 HKT
Amazon says AWS cloud service is back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 15:04 HKT
An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Amazon says AWS cloud service is back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 09:25 HKT
People walk past the logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Amazon's cloud services hit by global outage
WORLD NEWS
20-10-2025 19:16 HKT
A logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File Photo
Many websites, apps go dark as Amazon's cloud unit reports global outage
TECH & STARTUP
20-10-2025 17:31 HKT
A screen monitoring human brain cells is photographed at the Swiss start-up FinalSpark in Vevey, on October 3, 2025. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
'Wetware': Scientists use human mini-brains to power computers
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 14:31 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Scientists urge global AI 'red lines' as leaders gather at UN
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 11:02 HKT
Newborns are placed in bed after being taken off incubators in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital after power outage, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, Gaza November 12, 2023 in this still image obtained by REUTERS./File Photo
'If the baby could speak, she would scream': the risky measures to feed small babies in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
31-07-2025 17:52 HKT
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Hong Kong claims the crown for world's best hotel and bar
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 18:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.