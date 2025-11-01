Scientists try to prove link between Amazon gold mining and disabilities in babies

Read More
Amazon to invest $5 billion in South Korea AI data centres
29-10-2025 13:28 HKT
Amazon to cut 30,000 office jobs: media reports
28-10-2025 13:53 HKT
Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers
23-10-2025 14:29 HKT
Amazon's cloud services hit by global outage
20-10-2025 19:16 HKT
'Wetware': Scientists use human mini-brains to power computers
17-10-2025 14:31 HKT
Scientists urge global AI 'red lines' as leaders gather at UN
23-09-2025 11:02 HKT
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Hong Kong claims the crown for world's best hotel and bar
31-10-2025 18:47 HKT