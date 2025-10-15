logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Netanyahu in court for graft trial appearance

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot, Israel June 20, 2025. JACK GUEZ/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot, Israel June 20, 2025. JACK GUEZ/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Netanyahuisraeli courtgrafttrialtrial appearance

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. (Reuters)
Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, Trump says Gaza war over
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 16:47 HKT
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks to the media as he arrives at the Government Complex in Seoul on March 24, 2025. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea ex-PM Han's trial over martial law crisis kicks off
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 17:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump secures Netanyahu's agreement to Gaza deal but Hamas support in question
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 04:29 HKT
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
South Korea begins new trial of ousted President Yoon over failed martial law
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 17:14 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China citizen journalist Zhang Zhan reportedly on trial again
CHINA NEWS
19-09-2025 16:04 HKT
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, is escorted by police officers as he leaves the courtroom at Manhattan Supreme Court on the day he appears on New York State murder and terrorism charges, in New York City, U.S., September 16, 2025. (Reuters)
Luigi Mangione wins dismissal of some counts over killing US health insurance executive
WORLD NEWS
16-09-2025 22:15 HKT
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. (AFP)
Trump issues rare rebuke to Netanyahu over Qatar strikes
WORLD NEWS
10-09-2025 12:34 HKT
A member of judicial police stands in Marseille France, February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
French ex-cop faces trial for raping Filipino children
WORLD NEWS
30-08-2025 16:03 HKT
Former Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media after leaving the Senate building in Brasilia on March 26, 2025. A Brazilian judge on Tuesday declared far right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest while awaiting the verdict in his coup-plotting trial, a "flight risk" and placed him under round-the-clock watch. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)
Brazil's Bolsonaro placed under 24-hour watch ahead of coup trial verdict
WORLD NEWS
27-08-2025 11:18 HKT
Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs, vows to press on with offensive
WORLD NEWS
25-08-2025 05:47 HKT
Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK
HONG KONG NEWS
14-10-2025 16:29 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Hong Kong-Filipino taxi driver Jeff redefines ‘cabbie’ role with suit and dedication
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.