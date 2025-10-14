Trump to visit Malaysia on October 26, Malaysia minister says

Read More
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
13-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?
11-10-2025 19:24 HKT
ASEAN to discuss Myanmar election observers at October summit
11-10-2025 18:52 HKT
Israel ceases fire and Gazans start returning home
11-10-2025 12:23 HKT
The 20 living hostages due for release from captivity in Gaza
10-10-2025 20:27 HKT
Myanmar junta says Malaysia to observe election
10-10-2025 16:37 HKT
Trump sends letter to Thai PM on border conflict with Cambodia
09-10-2025 19:43 HKT