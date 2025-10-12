logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Possible Nobel leak was 'likely' espionage: report

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes addresses journalists to announce the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on October 10, 2025. (AFP)
Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes addresses journalists to announce the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on October 10, 2025. (AFP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 19:24 HKT
A screen displays the 2025 Nobel Prize laureates in Chemistry, Susumu Kitagawa (Kyoto University, Japan), Richard Robson (University of Melbourne, Australia), and Omar M. Yaghi (University of California, Berkeley, U.S.) (Reuters)
Trio win Nobel chemistry prize for developing 'Hermione's handbag' materials
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 18:47 HKT
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip on September 24, 2025, as Israel presses its air and ground offensive to capture Gaza City. Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed dozens of people across the Palestinian territory on September 24, as the military pressed its assault on Gaza City that has displaced hundreds of thousands. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Palestinian leader to address UN as peace push gathers steam
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 14:00 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Edwin Poots, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, walk up the steps of Parliament Buildings, Stormont, during the PM's tour of the UK following Labour's victory in the 2024 General Election, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 8, 2024. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
UK, Ireland to set out new framework to address legacy of Northern Ireland's 'Troubles'
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 12:13 HKT
Picture taken on September 12, 2025 shows the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) located in a Habsburg palace in the Lower Austrian town of Laxenburg near Vienna. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Austria hit with fresh spy claims after govt promises law change
WORLD NEWS
16-09-2025 17:57 HKT
Military parade highlights nation's capabilities to safeguard sovereignty and peace: John Lee
HONG KONG NEWS
03-09-2025 19:06 HKT
A firefighter works at the site of an apartment building hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 30, 2025. (Reuters)
Kremlin says Europe is hindering Trump's peace efforts on Ukraine
WORLD NEWS
31-08-2025 20:49 HKT
Norwegian flags flutter at Karl Johans street in Oslo, Norway, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Former US embassy guard in Norway on trial for spying for Russia, Iran
WORLD NEWS
20-08-2025 20:28 HKT
A New Zealand soldier stands at a makeshift courtroom at the Linton Military Camp located near the city of Palmerston North in New Zealand on August 18, 2025. (Photo by Adele Rycroft / POOL / AFP)
NZ soldier sentenced to two years' detention for attempted espionage
WORLD NEWS
20-08-2025 19:13 HKT
Pope Leo XIV gestures on the day of a general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 20, 2025. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Pope Leo sets day of fasting, prayers for peace on Friday
WORLD NEWS
20-08-2025 18:49 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Customers wait outside Chong Kee gold shop, renowned for its competitive gold buyback rates amid surging prices, in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2025. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Hongkongers rush to sell family jewels as gold glitters
HONG KONG NEWS
10-10-2025 12:39 HKT
The female victim in the case is Xu Na. (Source: Singapore Police Force official website)
Singapore double death case: Father's skeleton, daughter found dead after blood drips to downstairs
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 02:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.