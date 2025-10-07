Trio wins physics Nobel for quantum mechanical tunneling

Read More
Macron says Trump should stop Gaza war if he wants Nobel peace prize
24-09-2025 11:25 HKT
Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
23-09-2025 09:30 HKT
Surging tourism is polluting Antarctica, scientists warn
21-08-2025 16:02 HKT
Scientists find surprising sex reversal in Australian birds
14-08-2025 14:22 HKT
Scientists find 74-million-year-old mammal fossil in Chile
12-08-2025 14:32 HKT
Artists, scientists breathe life into prehistoric woman
31-07-2025 15:04 HKT
75-year-old man dies morning after marrying 35-year-old woman
06-10-2025 03:58 HKT